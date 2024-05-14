'AITA for telling my dad he's worthless if he chooses my stepsister over my HS graduation?'

I told my dad that he better not choose my stepsister over me.

Big_Swan_5867 writes:

I'm (18m), graduating high school at the end of this month. My dad dropped the bomb on me two nights ago that his stepdaughter (14f) has an award ceremony for some competition she entered and won in another state on that same day, and that she really wants him to be there.

He told me he couldn't possibly make it to both, and since his wife and their children together will be going, he needs to be there too. He told me he would make it up to me, and we could celebrate another time.