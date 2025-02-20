'AITA for not letting my dad 'buy' a relationship with me after abandoning me?'

"AITA for refusing a house from my biological father because I don’t want to see him?"

westsydmum writes:

So, some backstory. My “real” father (bio dad) cheated on my mum and was abusive to her. He was never really in my life. My “step” father (who I consider my real dad) has been there for me my whole life, raising me and being the man I needed.

Bio dad only reached out to me when I was 16, and by then, I wanted nothing to do with him. Over the years, I’ve randomly run into him, but it’s always been a quick hello and goodbye. He never made any effort to be a real parent. He also conveniently pretended to be broke until I turned 18, barely (if ever) paid child support, and then suddenly opened a business, became a multimillionaire, and bought two houses.