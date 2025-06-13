'AITA for telling my dad he can't try to spend time with me now that he knows I'm dying.'

A few months ago, I found out I have cancer. It’s not late-stage, and the doctors say there’s a high chance I’ll beat it. But I don’t know if they’re just saying that because they have to. My mom cries every night, which only makes me feel worse. I feel like it’s my fault, even though I know it’s not. I’m getting treatment, and my mom and my friends are always with me.

Two weeks ago, out of nowhere, my dad called my mom. It was around 2 a.m., and I could hear him yelling and crying, asking why she hadn’t told him that his only son has cancer. She had tried to reach out to him, but I guess he was too busy with his friend or just ignoring her. He screamed like a maniac, accusing her of hiding this from him for months. He said if she really wanted him to know, he would have known.