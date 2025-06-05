'AITA for not letting my dad erase my mom by giving his new family her jewelry?'

He has two daughters (7 and 6) with his fiancée, and he told me recently that he wanted to give the three of them a gift from Mom’s jewelry collection. He wants his fiancée to have Mom’s Claddagh ring that she got as a teenager.

He wants the necklace he bought Mom for their wedding to go to the older of his two daughters, and a bracelet he bought Mom to go to the younger one. He also said his fiancée is in love with a watch that belonged to my mom and suggested I could give it to her as a wedding gift. He said that since the two of us have had a rough time connecting, it might help her feel more welcome.