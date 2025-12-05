'AITA because my dad didn’t take my medical emergency seriously?'

He then asked if I could ask my stepmom to drive me instead, insisting that we could not afford an ambulance, but at that point I was out of energy and was beginning to lose my vision again. This whole exchange probably took about 20 minutes. Twenty critical minutes of him watching me gasp for air while he kept suggesting that I drive myself or find someone else to drive me.

The next thing I knew, I woke up in a hospital bed. My dad told me I passed out and he finally called an ambulance when he realized I was running out of time. It turns out I had mono the whole time and my spleen had ruptured, which caused me to lose vision in the shower and pass out later. It was a very life threatening situation.