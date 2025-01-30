'My dad gave the family business to my brother so I left and cut all contact. AITA?' UPDATED 3X

NTA at all. Not only did you get screwed out of a business that should have at least been split between you, you got a huge pay cut to go with it. The fact that your father allowed that to happen shows how he feels about you vs your brother. I am sorry, but I hope you run your brother out of business.

Edit from OP:

I want to say thank you to everyone for your kind words there are so many to reply to I will do my best to thank you all, to hear my father tell me in his own way he doesn’t think I’m good enough was hard and for my family to take his and my brother side was even harder.