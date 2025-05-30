'AITA for not supporting my dad raise a baby he had with my ex-girlfriend?'

"AITA for not supporting my dad as he raises a baby with my ex-girlfriend?"

Happy-Elevator8546 writes:

I dated Rina (25F) for about three years. We broke up last fall after I found out she was cheating. She never told me with whom, just said it was “complicated” and that I should move on. So I did. Hurt like hell, but I walked away.

Fast forward to two weeks ago. My dad, Rob (51M), asks to meet up. I figured he wanted to catch up since we hadn’t talked much lately. Nope. He sits me down and tells me he’s the one Rina was cheating with. He’s the father of her baby. She gave birth a few months ago, and now they’re trying to “figure things out” and “build a future.”