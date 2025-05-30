'AITA for not supporting my dad raise a baby he had with my ex-girlfriend?'

Happy-Elevator8546 writes:
I dated Rina (25F) for about three years. We broke up last fall after I found out she was cheating. She never told me with whom, just said it was “complicated” and that I should move on. So I did. Hurt like hell, but I walked away.
Fast forward to two weeks ago. My dad, Rob (51M), asks to meet up. I figured he wanted to catch up since we hadn’t talked much lately. Nope. He sits me down and tells me he’s the one Rina was cheating with. He’s the father of her baby. She gave birth a few months ago, and now they’re trying to “figure things out” and “build a future.”
I sat there in complete shock. This man looked me in the eye and told me he slept with my girlfriend while we were still together, and now he wants to raise a kid with her. Then he says he needs help. Financial help, emotional support, whatever. Basically, he wants me to be involved because the baby is technically my half-sibling.
I told him they could both go to hell. I left and haven’t responded to either of them since. The fallout’s been messy. My mom is furious and says she’s divorcing him. My sister moved out of state last year and told me she’s cutting contact with both of them. Some cousins are trying to stay “neutral” but keep messaging me, saying things like “it’s still your sibling” and “you’ll regret not being there someday.”
I honestly don’t care. I don’t want anything to do with either of them. I don’t want updates, I don’t want photos, I don’t want to pretend like any of this is okay. But part of me wonders if I’m being too cold about it. AITAH for walking away and refusing to be part of this mess?
Dramatic-Ant-9364 says:
Nope NTA. Your Dad is a b^%$ &rd.
OP responded:
That pretty much sums it up. I still can’t believe he looked me in the eye and said all that like it was normal.
HappyBear0 says:
NTA, you are much better off having nothing to do with that child or your father. I’d cut off any cousins on his side as well.
OP responded:
Yeah I’m seriously considering it. If they can’t see how messed up this is then I don’t need them around either.