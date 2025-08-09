'My dad hid a whole secret family for years, then dumped them on us. AITA for refusing to pick up the pieces?'

Without any warning or even a family meeting my dad moved in his two kids. It happened in two parts, oldest kids first, then the rest of the family after. He brought over kids we had no connection with and expected me and my younger siblings to take care of them. That was already a lot. Then he moved in his wife and youngest kids with no warning or introductions.

After that I stopped doing anything around the house, like anything at all. I used to work so hard keeping this place in order while dealing with mental and physical health stuff.

But after he did this it felt like a betrayal. I haven’t talked to my dad since or the mom because, in my mind, she is kind of complicit. It’s hard to explain all of the details here.