'AITA for telling my dad it's his fault that my half-siblings feel poor next to me?'

Shane and I were back and forth between mom and dad. We'd spend a week with mom and then a week with dad. We hated going back then, though, because it was so chaotic.

Mom was the stable parent for us. She was able to afford to give us a good quality of life that dad struggled to provide. Mom paid for an extracurricular activity for me and Shane each. She made sure we always had enough supplies for school. She bought us nice gifts (we had game consoles at mom's and other stuff that we didn't have at dad's).

Over time, as Lilah got a little bigger and so did our half-siblings, dad and Kim started asking mom to send them money for us or to buy stuff for Lilah and our half-siblings too. Mom refused. Dad and Kim hated that.