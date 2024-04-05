'My dad is upset I asked my brother to walk me down the aisle. My brother raised me.' UPDATED

He also said he thinks it’s completely valid that my brother walk me down the aisle considering it is my wedding and he understands my relationship with my brother is different than my relationship with him, and he was out of line for questioning that. Then he said if he hoped I could forgive him and if he was still invited to the wedding, he would feel honored attending as a guest.

I was caught off-guard and wasn’t expecting that, but I told him I forgave him and he was still invited to the wedding and he said that made him happy. We then talked for a little bit about what’s been going on in my life and it was kind of nice since he was clearly putting in an effort. So yeah. Not much to say aside that it’s good he realized he was being an AH and is at least trying to be decent, but it’s still good news.