'AITA for asking my dad why he hates me and loves his step kids more? He banned us from seeing family"

Now they have a 4- and 3-year-old together. And they've been married for 6 years (they only dated for 14 or 15 months, and she started dating Dad while she was in the middle of her divorce).

Of all the kids in our house, my sister and I are the only ones with extended family in our lives: our maternal grandparents and aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dad's parents didn't want anything to do with kids that weren't blood, so Dad finally stopped all contact with his family, though his family never cared much for Kali or me either.

His wife's parents are dead, and her brother isn't around for his son, and the mother of his son and her family aren't involved. Her ex-husband's family are all still in prison, and the father of his nieces is still unknown.