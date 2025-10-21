'AITA for not accepting my dad getting married and having a kid just 3 years after my mom died?'

I told him I didn't want it and he didn't even give it real time. He said he thought I'd be happy and love his wife. I said he never asked what I thought; he just did what he wanted, so I would just do what I wanted.

Dad tried family therapy, he made me go with him and his other kids (they have more than one kid together now) to the park, he would send me to his wife if I wanted anything and told me to trust and rely on her and not just him.

They even tried to make hugs a mandatory thing, so I stopped letting any of them hug me, even dad. My dad caught me trying to run away again when I was 16, and he put stuff in place to keep me there.