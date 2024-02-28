'My dad stole my college scholarship money. He threatened to off himself because I was mad.' MAJOR UPDATE

Chronic manipulators love to project guilt back onto whoever is calling them out, it's one of the top moves in the book.

In a popular post on the True Off My Chest subreddit, a college student shared how they discovered their dad was taking their scholarship money. They wrote:

"My dad stole my college scholarship money and threatened to k*ll himself because I was angry. I said go ahead."

For context, I am currently a college freshman. I am on a full ride to my university. Every semester, I get a check sent to my house to pay off my housing costs, which is about $9k. My unemployed father got evicted from my old address because he wasn’t paying rent, so my family started living in a hotel. I was questioning how they were paying for the hotel (considering it was $150 a night).