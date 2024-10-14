'My dad stole my college scholarship money. He said he'd off himself because I was mad.' UPDATED 2X

He started insulting me in every way possible telling me that I was spoiled. I swore back saying "Are you f***ing serious" and he hung up. Moments later, my dad made my mom call me because he didn’t want to argue with me.

She screamed at me saying that I should always have respect for him as a father and that I should apologize for swearing. I said that yes, I did swear at him, but he did too, calling me bunch of slurs and whatnot. She also accused me of purposely ignoring them when I made it clear several times that I was asleep and I had an exam at 9 in the morning, hence not calling them at midnight.