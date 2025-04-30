'AITA for letting my dad be lonely after discovering he stole my inheritance?'

I confront my dad about the money, 25 years after he swindled me out of it. He denies it, then tries to claim the amount was 10 percent of what it truly was, and with every lie I bring out what I remember to be the truth, along with evidence.

Eventually I tell him never to contact me again, and stop answering his messages. He tries to message me once in a while, but it's more and more random. Turns out it looks like he has early stages of dementia.

A few months later, some distant family contacts us, asking why I have no contact with my father, because he reached out to them to talk and he "seems lonely" (we suspect the bride leaves him alone at home because with dementia he is a handful and she doesn't want to deal with him).