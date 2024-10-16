'AITA for never forgiving my dad for stealing my inheritance to give to my half-sister?'

But it was expensive. There were ways to get help paying for it, but that would take longer. So my dad decided he would use the inheritance my mom left me to pay for it. He tried asking me, but he was going to do it anyway. When I said no, he told me as much. Then he shamed me for saying no, for putting college before my half-sister’s health.

Louise was in the room with us, but she wasn’t talking until I said no. She asked me how I could look at my half-sister, knowing the life she would have if we didn’t do something, and still say no. I told my dad I would never forgive him if he took the money.