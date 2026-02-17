'My dad sued me and my husband after he sliipped and fell on our icy driveway.'

This involves me 30F, my husband 31M, my Mom 58F, and my Dad 61M.
I haven't talked to my dad in nearly 1.5-2 months. This has never happened before and I drew a hard line.
First part. My husband overdid it a bit on the booze on boxing day. No incidents, just a bit too much. My dad felt the needto chew him out for it even though he didn't do anything and wasn't acting inappropriately at all. My husband was pissed off but brushed it off the next day.
Jump to December 28th. I had my side of the family over for a Christmas Movie/Board game Night. The night went well! Around 7:30 the power went out so people started to leave. There was freezing rain, and we couldn't buy salt due to a local shortage (still ongoing). My cousin went out and slipped.
My dad caught him. He came back inside and chewed us out about not having salt. We explained we didn't have any and why. My dad then decided to go outside alone in the dark after knowing it was freezing rain, after seeing my cousin fall, to do who knows what. He slipped and fell. He bruised himself but had no major injuries. He drove himself and my mom home after, so he was fine.
We offered him ice and Tylenol, and I said now that he's over 60 he can't be doing that kind of thing alone. He sharply said "don't question my abilities." Then chewed us out AGAIN this time in front of the family.
At this point, it got awkward and people wanted to leave. We got kitty litter, flashlights, and helped everyone to their cars slowly one by one, safely in the dark and freezing rain. No more falls.
I gave my dad 24 hours to cool off and I text him on the 30th asking how he's feeling and if he is OK. He proceeds to say he blames only my husband (and not me???) for not having salt and that he contacted the municipality and the region and that he got a lawyer to sue us.
He said he has told the whole family he is doing this (like he is proud of it?) I immediately block his number and my husband and I leave all family group chats he is in, as we can't be talking and have him use any of it against us in court.
Haven't heard from him since. My mom is beyond angry and is threatening to leave him for treating us like this. He did it while she was at work, so clearly he knew it was a bad/wrong idea. She says he cancelled the lawyer but who knows for sure. We discussed the behaviour is odd and he maybe has something wrong with him he needs checking out.
I truly think he has some early brain disease and its manifesting with increased intense need to be right. He has always needed to be right, yelled and screamed over trivial things, had gotten violent towards my mom and my sister and I as kids but got some help and that stopped when I was around 13/14. There were some major anger incidents over the years.
I just don't know what to do at this point. Part of me wants to unblock him and send him a message outlying the broken trust and hurt he caused. Explain to him what he needs to do to try to earn it back. Other part of me wants to just leave him blocked and write him off. Advice please?
NYChockey14 wrote:
I’d stay no contact. If he wants to sue you and is being serious, you wouldn’t want to have contact anyway. Right now it’s on him to apologize and I wouldn’t budge until he does.
OP responded:
He retained a lawyer so he was serious enough about it. We just have concerns as to why he is willing to blow up his relationship with his kid over a non-injurious fall. He had driven away my mom's cousin, her kids, her mom, her uncle, and her brother by some other questionable behaviours over the years as well.
inbetween-genders wrote:
At least we know for sure now he’s NOT EVER staying with you guys. That’s a lot of money saved.
OP responded:
Aha. Yeah.
My mom has wanted to go to Paris for 30 years and he refuses to go. She works a job where its hard to make friends (hours).
Posterbomber wrote:
No, don't unblock him. You don't want to say anything he could decide later to use in court or tick him off so he re-decided to sue you. Make peace with the fact that your dad is an AH, that he's always screamed and yelled over nothing and it'll never get better. YOU need to decide that you don't want that in your life and watch how peaceful life will become.
OP responded:
Yeah I think you're right.
I was just hoping he cared enough to apologize. He has no family himself (adopted by older parents who passed when he was 30).
notodumbld wrote:
What's he suing for? He wasn't injured, so there are no medical bills. No vehicles were damaged, just his pride, and a rational judge would dismiss the case.
OP responded:
Absolutely. The lawyer fleeced him saying he had a case, but he went through with it. Thats the concerning part.
Glittering_Swan4911 wrote:
Go no contact. He’s disrespectful. You can’t trust him again. He doesn’t sound like a good dad from what you say about his anger growing up and he’s not changed. Doubt he’d win a case against you anyway. You told him not to go outside after knowing it was slippery so you could say he did it on purpose to sue you. Your family were witnesses.
OP responded:
That's true. He cancelled the lawyer but it's the sheer face he retained one and contacted the municipality and region about it that is shocking and hurtful.
FrankenGretchen wrote:
Did he step out intending to try for an injury check? The fact he knew it was unsafe and was angry at the risk and did it anyway shows premeditation.
A suit would be against your insurance company, not you, btw and they will definitely look into it before paying out.
As to his mental state, yes, it sounds like there's something going on, there. He's regressing to his old ways which could mean a few things are possible. A solid physical, blood work and cognitive eval might give some answers. None of that is on you, OP. Unfortunately, this is for him and his wife to sort out. Keep him blocked til he apologized.
OP responded:
I think he was going out to move his car out of the way for others to get out of the driveway. But I'm not completely sure. It was after cousin fell though so he knew it was slippery. And power was out so no lights or streetlights. He was also wearing worn-out flat running shoes with no grip as he refuses to throw them out.