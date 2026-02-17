'My dad sued me and my husband after he sliipped and fell on our icy driveway.'

"My dad sued us. Me 30F, my husband 31M, and my dad 61M."

This involves me 30F, my husband 31M, my Mom 58F, and my Dad 61M. I haven't talked to my dad in nearly 1.5-2 months. This has never happened before and I drew a hard line.

First part. My husband overdid it a bit on the booze on boxing day. No incidents, just a bit too much. My dad felt the needto chew him out for it even though he didn't do anything and wasn't acting inappropriately at all. My husband was pissed off but brushed it off the next day.

Jump to December 28th. I had my side of the family over for a Christmas Movie/Board game Night. The night went well! Around 7:30 the power went out so people started to leave. There was freezing rain, and we couldn't buy salt due to a local shortage (still ongoing). My cousin went out and slipped.