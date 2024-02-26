'My dad is trying to bring my awful stepmom to my wedding to hurt mom's feelings.' UPDATED 2X

Ideally, weddings would be fun and upbeat, but they can also be a source of tension and drama.

In a popular post on the Wedding Drama subreddit, a bride shared her saga with her dad and new "stepmom." She wrote:

"My dad is pretending my wedding is not happening."

So my dad has always been a very 'show off' person- announcements about grades, telling everyone how great his daughters are doing, telling off my sister for having a job he 'can't show off.' When he divorced from my mom he was a good parent for a while and then he met Eva. Eva is way younger, has had a lot of work done and used to send him flirty messages when he was still married.