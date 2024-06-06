'AITA for not giving my deadbeat dad my share of the inheritance for his sick child?'

When grandpa drew up his will, he looked into how he could leave my father with nothing, but that wasn't an option. However, he didn't need to leave him with more than a single dollar, and so that's what he did. The portion that would have been my father's was divided between my sister and me. He also left the house to my sister and me.

My estranged father attempted to fight the will and get the share my sister and I own, but he was denied because my grandfather did everything above board. My father's siblings ended up back in contact with him after grandpa died, and while they're not close like before, they have a relationship that my sister and I have no interest in being a part of.