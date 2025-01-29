'AITA for not drawing pictures of my step-mom and half siblings for my school art projects?'

It's not that I hate my dad's wife or my half-siblings, because I don't, and I never did. But I don't love them. I like them and care about them. I'd never want anything bad to happen to them. But they're not "new mom and full sibling" level to me. We get along fine, but when it comes to my personal art, I draw the things and the people I love. Some stuff I do for others or for art class, but the personal stuff is personal.

I wouldn't delete the backups, and my dad punished me. He talked to me after the punishment was up and told me it was time to delete them. Again, I didn’t. My grandparents stepped in to speak up for me, and my dad said they needed to stay out of it.