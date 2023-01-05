Young mother has a melt down after her father refers to her daughter as his 'own'.

Childcare is expensive yet necessary. For some people having family close by to provide free childcare can save thousands of dollars, but the caveat is that your kid has to deal with some parts of your family that you don't like.
I (20) have an eight-month-old daughter; it’s just her and me because her dad didn’t want anything to do with her, which is fine by me. Currently, I have zero interest in dating.
My dad wasn’t exactly an active participant in my upbringing, he met my stepmother when I was 10, and they’ve since had my two brothers - one being only two months older than my daughter; I moved in with him because my mother couldn’t handle a baby in the house.
I’m currently doing my L3 apprenticeship in childcare. I work 35-hour weeks (not long, but one of the settings is an hour walk + nearly hour bus ride, I don’t mean one or the other, so a total of almost two hours. The other is an hour bus). I’m usually out 6:30 AM to 7 PM (I pay rent, cook for everyone and do chores). I pay my stepmother to babysit for me as she’s a SAHM; however, in two months, my daughter will be able to start the nursery I work in.