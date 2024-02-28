'My dad won't walk me down the aisle. Should I uninvite him from the wedding?' UPDATED 2X

Dealing with long-standing tensions when you're trying to focus on your wedding is a LOT.

In a popular post in the Relationship Advice subreddit, a woman asked whether she should cut her dad from the wedding. She wrote:

"My dad (55M) won't walk me down the aisle (30F) and I want to know if I should un-invite him from the wedding?"

I (30F) am getting married in about a month to my best friend (35M). I did not grow up knowing my dad (55M) very well as him and my mom divorced when I was an infant. He remarried and had several kids with his new wife, who hates my very existence.