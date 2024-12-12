'AITA for not wanting my dad's family at my wedding after they ruined my life?'

Anyway, fast forward to now. I haven’t talked to my dad much in years, but I sent him an invite to my wedding because, well, I thought it was the right thing to do. But then he called me and asked if Linda and her kids could come too. I was like, uh, absolutely not.

First of all, I don’t even know them. They’re basically strangers to me. Second, they’re part of the reason my mom’s life was destroyed. Why would I want them at the most important day of my life? I told my dad no, and he got all offended, saying I was being “immature” and that they’re “family.”