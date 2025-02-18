'AITA for laughing at my stepmom after her sister embarrassed her for being on widower #3?'

Lulszorig writes:
My dad's wife's family came to our house for dinner on Saturday. His wife and her sister ended up fighting over me (16M) and my sister (14F). Her sister called my dad's wife delusional and mentioned that she's been married three times to three men who lost their wives and had kids.
She said my dad's wife was trying to live out her "mommy fantasy" because she can't have biological kids. But she could never accept or see that none of her stepkids gave a f%^k about her and that she only left her last husband when one of his kids pushed her down the stairs. She always stayed longer and pretended she was a mom.
She said it was clear to everyone except my dad's wife that my sister and I don't want anything to do with her and that she's holding onto a marriage where she'll be miserable once she realizes we will never let her be our mom.
Her sister also said the only difference between us and her previous stepkids was that we didn't do everything we could to make her life hell to get rid of her. But we still looked repulsed whenever she tried to hug us or spend time with us. She told her to open her f$^*ing eyes and get therapy.
My dad's wife got upset and said it was so mean and humiliating to have all that stuff about her ex-husbands, ex-stepkids, and infertility thrown in her face. It came up because my dad's wife was talking about my sister's birthday coming up in a week and how she wanted a mother-daughter shopping trip for the two of them. Her sister rolled her eyes, which set off the argument.
My dad's wife was really upset, but my sister and I laughed. It was mostly because she denied what her sister said and acted like we loved her and saw her as a real mom. But the thing is, her sister was 100% right. We don't see her as our mom or accept her as family.
Our dad loves her, but he lets her try to step all over our mom's memory by playing mommy, inserting herself into our lives, and making us celebrate her for Mother's Day and stuff. But we don’t accept it, and we never will. If they divorce or Dad dies, we won’t even look at her again.
I don't even care if she does it to try and make everyone happy—I hate that she won’t accept "no" and that, when we tell her we don’t want another mom, she insists we "need a mom" and says cr%p like that.
When my sister and I laughed, it made things worse. Her sister was like, "See?" and we were asked to speak up. We said she was right. I said I didn't know all the details about her past, but it was gross to try and replace dead moms just because she couldn't have her own kids.
My dad wasn’t happy with us and ended up kicking his wife's sister out. Yesterday, after he calmed down, he talked to us and said it was really mean to let his wife be treated like that. I told him she would never be our mom and that her sister was right—she’s delusional for not seeing that we don’t love or want her. He said we might feel that way, but laughing was cruel when she was so upset. AITA?
Samarkand457 says:
Your dad's wife sure knows how to pick them, huh?
Janisseho says:
NTA. I wish parents read all these stories and learn not to impose mothers/fathers on grieving children. We all should try to be a little kinder with each other and respect the memory of the person that is gone.
OP responded:
I wish my dad could've found someone who was okay with being a stepmom or just a dad's wife instead of a mom. He maybe wanted more but I don't get why. He was married to mom before she died. It confuses me why he'd want to replace her like that.
Mother_Search3350 says:
She needs to stop chasing widowers with kids and get herself a good therapist. She's on widower #3. NTA.
OP responded:
She is and I think if her marriage to my dad ends she'll look for number four. Her sister thinks she's crazy for that and I agree.