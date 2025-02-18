'AITA for laughing at my stepmom after her sister embarrassed her for being on widower #3?'

Her sister also said the only difference between us and her previous stepkids was that we didn't do everything we could to make her life hell to get rid of her. But we still looked repulsed whenever she tried to hug us or spend time with us. She told her to open her f$^*ing eyes and get therapy.

My dad's wife got upset and said it was so mean and humiliating to have all that stuff about her ex-husbands, ex-stepkids, and infertility thrown in her face. It came up because my dad's wife was talking about my sister's birthday coming up in a week and how she wanted a mother-daughter shopping trip for the two of them. Her sister rolled her eyes, which set off the argument.