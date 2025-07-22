'AITA for being upset when stepmom's try so hard to be 'bonus' moms? I didn't ask for you.'

"AITA for telling my dad's wife she's not my bonus mom?"

Altruistic-Corgi-976 writes:

I (26F) am an only child. My parents divorced during my senior year of high school. By the time I graduated, my dad had already started dating the woman who would become his second wife. I had met her once before. He told me he was bringing her to my graduation, and I said that was fine.

She showed up extremely overdressed and tried to take over the entire day. She kept inserting herself into photos, tried to push my mom away from me in group pictures, and even tried to unlink my mom’s arm from mine to take her place next to me. I had to tell my dad that if he didn’t control her behavior, they could both just leave. That finally got her to stop.