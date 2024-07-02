'AITA for not caring when my dad's affair partner said she needs all my dad's money? Then don't date a married person!'

So, when dad pleaded with me to give him a chance to show he could still be a good dad and said he would do anything for me, I told him to keep supporting my mom and make sure she wasn't going to end up struggling while he got off easy. I told him she deserved that at least, after what he did, and that I deserved to see my mom doing well.

My dad agreed, and he paid it as child support instead of spousal support or whatever it's called. It really helped mom, and she actually went back to school so she could get a better job. Dad is still paying that money.