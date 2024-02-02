Woman 'tattles' on stepson after asking him why he doesn't like her, says 'your mom is white trash!'!'

She has called my mom 'white trash,' 'trailer trash,' a 'disgrace as a parent,' etc., because of the name. She also blames my mom for not encouraging me to use my middle name, which my dad chose and is more to Carol's liking.

She also disagreed with my mom not putting me in sports when I was younger. Carol believes boys need to be in sports from a very young age, but my mom never considered it a priority. Carol is so disrespectful about my mom so often.

A couple of weeks ago, while I was at my dad's, Carol and I were alone, and she wanted to know why I never treat her like a parent and what she's done so wrong that I refuse to acknowledge her as any kind of mom to me.