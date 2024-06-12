'My daughter came out to me. She wants us to cut off my parents, I want a middle ground.' UPDATED

In a perfect world, we'd get along with all our family members, but that's simply not the reality for many people.

"My daughter came out to me and wants us to cut ties with my conservative parents while I try to find a middle ground solution without breaking my family apart."

For context we live in a traditional part of a first world country that has not yet fully normalised and accepted queerness. Children 18+ that are still living with their parents is normalised which is why my daughter still lives with me.

I'm retired. She works a part-time job and goes to college at the same time. Today, my daughter (25), let's call her Jane (fake name, obviously), came out to me (55, F, widow) as gay and I need advice on how to proceed. I know i can just google it but I'm seeking more specific direct advice.