'AITA for not letting my daughter's grandparents take her for X-mas? They are suing for custody.'

Clara is their first and only grandchild, and as they say, she became their beacon of light during a dark time. They have two other daughters, Ruth (37F) and Lily (27F). Ruth has been trying to conceive with her husband for a long time, while Lily is childfree and lives abroad.

Jack's family lives in another state, except for Lily. They have a family business there, so their lives are centered in that state, while I have my family and career in my city, where Clara and I live. Since Clara was born, we’ve had an informal agreement about visitation for her grandparents and aunts.

They usually visit Clara twice a month. James and Linda are the most frequent visitors, but Ruth also comes occasionally. I genuinely appreciate their presence in her life.