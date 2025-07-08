'AITA for disallowing my daughter from seeing her two friends from soccer camp?'

SoccerProblem3547 writes:
I’m Black and my daughter is mixed. I still think that this behavior is completely unacceptable. My daughter has been in soccer camp twice a week since the beginning of the summer. She is 15. She has made two new friends, and I do not like them.
They have been over to my home once, and they were rude, loud, and obnoxious. They made a mess, gave me attitude when I asked them to quiet down (one rolled her eyes and started arguing with me), blasted music, and after they left, money went missing.
I had 40 dollars on the counter, and it disappeared. So I am not a fan of them, and after that, I told my daughter they were no longer allowed to hang out at our home. She wasn’t happy about it, but she continued seeing them at soccer camp.
The soccer camp is next to a plaza, and they allow the kids to grab food from the nearby fast-food places. I got a call from the coach saying my daughter and her two friends caused issues at Arby’s. The coach recorded what happened.
Her two friends were heckling the fast-food worker, made a mess by dumping their drink all over the floor, flipped off the worker, and then left. My daughter was recording it and laughing along. To be honest, I found it disgusting.
I told her she’s being pulled out of soccer camp because she can’t behave when left unsupervised, and that she won’t be seeing those friends anymore. She was very upset and started an argument.
She accused me of disliking them because they’re "ghetto," and I told her she was right. They are too loud, too rude, and too disrespectful, and I’m not allowing her to be around people like that. She hasn’t spoken to me since.
I told my sister about it, and she basically said I forgot where I came from and should let my daughter see her friends. I grew up in a rough neighborhood, and yes, that kind of behavior was common where I came from.
Youwhooo60 says:
NTA. You are doing what is called PARENTING! It's what you're supposed to do. If your daughter cannot control herself around these girls, then she shouldn't be hanging out with them. Keep up the good job!
CanadianJediCouncil says:
The cell phone that is used to record intentional misdeeds should be taken away.
OP responded:
I think I am going to have her apologize to the fast food worker, need to discuss it with my husband and talk to the manager of the place if that apology would be welcome. I don't want to just show up and put the employee on the spot.
Porlarta says:
You sound like a parent involved enough in your child's life to recognize when she is being driven by bad Influences. I wish someone had done something like this for my sister when she was in her teens, instead of just letting her drop out of high school. NTA. Hold your ground.