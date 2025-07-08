'AITA for disallowing my daughter from seeing her two friends from soccer camp?'

The soccer camp is next to a plaza, and they allow the kids to grab food from the nearby fast-food places. I got a call from the coach saying my daughter and her two friends caused issues at Arby’s. The coach recorded what happened.

Her two friends were heckling the fast-food worker, made a mess by dumping their drink all over the floor, flipped off the worker, and then left. My daughter was recording it and laughing along. To be honest, I found it disgusting.

I told her she’s being pulled out of soccer camp because she can’t behave when left unsupervised, and that she won’t be seeing those friends anymore. She was very upset and started an argument.