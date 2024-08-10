'AITA for thinking my daughter is using me and not wanting to support her anymore?'

More than anything I am hurt that my daughter and my mom lied to me about this for the last 2 years. My daughter (who makes $20/hr) would always say well I'm broke dad, I need this and my mom won't get it or my mom can't pay for it.

Has she been using me and my current wife this whole time just for money? AITAH for not wanting to support her anymore?! I'm at a loss and not sure on how to go forward.

EDIT from OP:

there is more to the story but I tried to explain as best as possible. Daughter is now 20. This is not a CD OR Custodial account. We learned that she had MORE than 5k saved as we paid for her to hire a lawyer on a different matter when she told us she was broke.