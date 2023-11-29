AITA for telling my 'nerdy' daughter she has to learn how to make friends instead of forcing her popular sister to be her friend.

My brother always tried to bring attention on him, and was angry when I wouldn’t do something with him in public. My friends made me understood that his presence was not appreciated. Even if it seems hard for Emily, I’m sure she’ll find a few friends to build her own circle, even if it takes some time.

pizzasauce85 says:

My older sister and I barely acknowledged each other when we went to the same school. It helped that we had different last names and didn’t look alike until you saw us next to each other. We had different school activities so never socialized that way.