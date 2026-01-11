'AITA for telling my daughter’s dad she isn’t going to his wedding because of the way I found out about it?'

Days later, I open my social app to see an expensive looking ring. I was annoyed but things were civil, so I said nothing. fast forward a month later, his mom texted me to say she would take our child on his days, but not ALL of his days.

He texts me after to say that he was busy. it’s less than 24 hours before he was supposed to have her, so I figured something must‘ve come up. I made arrangements to be home instead. It was only until a few days later that I started seeing vacation photos on his fiancée’s Facebook.