'My daughter must participate in Secret Santa if she wants gifts. Am I overreacting?'

She is not saving her money that she has earned from Starbucks… Instead she does things like buy DoorDash almost daily, purchases things off of fast fashion sites and buys a pretty substantial amount of recreational fun. I love her, and I have been trying to teach her how to budget, and save; but while you can lead a horse to water you can’t make them drink.

She has plenty of money and spends it on herself regularly, and if she wants gifts she should participate in the gift exchange. I am supplementing her income by paying an additional $400 rent to my mom for living expenses; (for a total of $800 a month including utilities and food) the bills she is supposed to be paying are either paid late or only partial payment. I had no intention of NOT getting her a Christmas gift.