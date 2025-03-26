'My daughter is sad because I attended my niece’s art showcase instead of her theater showcase. AITA?' UPDATED

The night before the event however, she called me and broke down in tears telling me how much it would mean for her to have me there. She said she felt like this was one of the biggest moments of her life, and she wanted me to be proud of her the way a dad would be.

That completely shattered me. I felt like if I didn’t go, I would be letting her down in a way that would stay with her for a long time. So after the call, I spoke with my daughter and my wife, and asked them if I could go to my niece’s showcase, and they did give me the go ahead.