'AITA for thinking it isn't rude of my daughter to have a 3rd plate of food?'

"AITA for assuming my daughter could have a 3rd plate?"

doglover233520 writes:

Yesterday, my sister hosted a family dinner at her house. It was one of those "just because" dinners, no special occasion. My sister is a great cook, and she made tons of food for that one night.

My daughter was on her second plate by the end of the night. Once she finished, she asked if she could get another one. I said yes, but my sister (her aunt) looked at her with a shocked expression and said, "Another plate?" My daughter turned around and gave a somewhat uncomfortable look.

My daughter is 16 and has two part-time jobs to pay for some of her college tuition, so she usually doesn't eat until 7-8 pm. So I didn't even blink twice when she got up to grab her third plate.