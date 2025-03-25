'AITA for saying it's weird for a parent to use their kid's phone to text other kids?'

I called Gina back and told her I had spoken to my daughter and handled the problem. Gina started ranting that I needed to monitor my daughter's phone and asked if I had seen some of the things she talks about.

She brought up crushes, rants about teachers, and even mentioned times my daughter had badmouthed me when frustrated. I said that was all fine—I’d rather my daughter have a safe space to vent with her friends; after all, she’s a teenager.

Gina kept pressing the issue and demanding to know what would be done. I told her nothing—I spoke with my daughter and handled it. Gina said, "But she insulted an adult!" I told her I handled it, but my daughter also didn’t say anything that wasn’t true—Gina was acting like a weirdo.