'My daughter's wedding is too small and cheap.' AITA? 'She prioritized education.'

"AITA because my daughter prioritized education and downpayment on a house over a fancy wedding?"

AITA? Our oldest daughter is getting married this weekend, and I am hearing that IATA because her wedding is too small/cheap. We have three daughters. When they were little, my wife and I decided to give each of them a set amount of money to help them get started.

My wife calls it their "egg yolk." Enough to get them hatched, but after the shell cracks, they are on their own. Our goal was that the money should go towards college, a down payment on a home, and their wedding.

We provided them with the equivalent of the cost of four years of college at the state's flagship public university. They were expected to do well academically to earn scholarships and work where they could to make their money last longer.