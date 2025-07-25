'AITA for saying it's not my problem if my ex-wife and her husband can't afford their kids?'

For the last 2ish years Marin has looked to me to buy extra school supplies and share them among the two school aged kids. So her stepdaughter and first daughter with James. I have always ignored those requests and sent my son with supplies and donated a few to his class as requested. I have never bought a single thing for the other children in my ex's household.

Two weeks ago my son had a small surgery and Marin showed up. Marin brought up the school supplies issue and asked me to please be decent about this and get some supplies for her girls because they couldn't afford them. She told me they struggle to support the kids they have as it is and their other kids suffer. I tried to move away from her but she followed me to another table.