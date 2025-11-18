'AITA for how I responded to my ex and his affair partner about her infertility?'

They told me it would mean so much if I would let go of my dislike for them and be more kind to her and encouraging of her bonding with the kids so that she does not feel like an outsider forever.

He told me her infertility was painful and she loves our kids, and that I have successfully stopped them from bonding with her. He said that as someone who always wanted to be a mom and got to be, I should be compassionate.

I asked them why they were telling me personal and private information that had nothing to do with me. My ex went from calm and pleading to upset in seconds. He told me that was an unacceptable reaction and that at the very least I could have offered her my sympathies as his co-parent and the kids' third parent.