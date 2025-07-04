'AITA for using my ex's new wife's words against her after 20 years of waiting?'

When the kids were in their mid-teens, they asked a judge to let them live with me full time, and that was granted. They had calls and some non-overnight visitation with their dad that they hated. Now both of them are in college and in their 20s, and they have been no contact with both of them for a couple of years now.

I was recently at the opening of a new restaurant in town when my ex and his wife confronted me over the state of their relationship with the kids. Before they could get too nasty with me again, I smiled and told them that it was not my fault they destroyed their relationship with the kids, and they were wrong about the outcome.