'My ex boyfriend found out the truth behind my 'cheating' and he's extremely upset.' UPDATED

Giving someone the gift of the truth years after the fact can be a mixed bag, depending on what the truth you're revealing is.

In a popular post on the AITAH subreddit, a woman shared her story of reconnecting with her first love, and revealing the truth about her "cheating." She wrote:

"My ex boyfriend found out the truth behind my 'cheating' and he's extremely upset now."

I realize it's impossible to try to describe what happened in the title. Just gonna clarify that it is nothing like it sounds, and that the post is long. Okay, when I (34F) was fourteen, I finally got my life back on track after a rough childhood. I lost my dad, was bullied in school and bla bla bla, and simply had some rough years.