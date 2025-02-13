'My son will not be attending a BBQ with my ex because his step siblings are monsters, AITA?'

Later that evening, when I was bathing my son, I noticed some bruises on him, which made me suspicious. He mentioned that his arms hurt and that "the big kids" had done it. A few weeks later, my ex called me and asked me to come calm our son down.

He said our son was hysterical, and he had been unable to soothe him. When I got to his house, our son was still crying and wanted to come home with me. My ex's wife said one of her kids had accidentally stepped on my son's foot, and my son got scared. But I could hear one of her kids in the background calling my son names and saying they wanted to shut him up.