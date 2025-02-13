'My son will not be attending a BBQ with my ex because his step siblings are monsters, AITA?'

Such-Analyst-4132 writes:
I (33F) have a 7-year-old son with my ex (35M). Almost a year ago, I was given full custody of our son, and my ex was awarded supervised visitation. The reason for this was the abuse our son suffered at the hands of his father's stepchildren (12 and 13).
This was a very difficult battle to win. It started three years ago when my son came home from his father's house, and my ex announced that he had gotten remarried over the weekend. He also wanted me to pay half of the cost of the clothes he had bought for our son for the wedding because they had gotten ruined.
Of course, I didn't pay, but I did ask why he expected me to and how the clothes had been ruined. He said he felt we should split the cost of big items like that but refused to answer how they had gotten ruined.
Later that evening, when I was bathing my son, I noticed some bruises on him, which made me suspicious. He mentioned that his arms hurt and that "the big kids" had done it. A few weeks later, my ex called me and asked me to come calm our son down.
He said our son was hysterical, and he had been unable to soothe him. When I got to his house, our son was still crying and wanted to come home with me. My ex's wife said one of her kids had accidentally stepped on my son's foot, and my son got scared. But I could hear one of her kids in the background calling my son names and saying they wanted to shut him up.
Over time, things got worse. There were more bruises and more days when my son would get very upset at his dad's house. I spoke to my ex, who said his step kids were struggling with their mother remarrying and had lost their dad only four years prior, which was difficult for them.
He admitted that he and our son weren't their favorite people but said it wasn't a big deal. However, I decided to document these incidents and injuries because it was clear to me that my ex was not concerned and that our son could be at risk in his home.
As my son got older, he began verbalizing more and more about what was happening. The step kids treated him like s$^t and were not embarrassed or ashamed to be rough with him. He would get pushed and grabbed, and a lot of these "accidents" kept happening.
I made several calls to CPS, and they began offering resources. This pissed off my ex, but I was worried for my son. While CPS didn’t initially focus on the verbal abuse, they did document the physical incidents. Some of my ex's family had witnessed things, and a few even sent me detailed accounts of what had happened.
The incident that led to me getting full custody was when my ex and his wife left the three kids home alone for hours. The step kids dragged my son out of the house and locked him in the garage by himself—where all the dangerous tools were kept.
My ex tried to fight to retain custody, but CPS and the judge agreed that it was not safe for our son. The reason he only gets supervised visits is that his step kids are not allowed around my son.
My ex's parents are celebrating their wedding anniversary next month, and they want my son to attend. However, my ex and his family will also be there. I told them I could let them do something with him another time, but if the step kids are there, my son won’t be.
They, along with my ex's oldest brother, feel like I’m being unfair, too strict, and not trusting them to keep my son safe. But he wasn’t safe in the past—I know that for a fact. AITA?
AdLive6745 says:
I would be honest and tell them no I don’t trust you to keep him safe. You didn’t in the past. And per cps those kids are not allowed around my kid.
Square-Minimum-6042 says:
Nobody kept your son safe! You'd be irresponsible to let him go. They are embarrassed because people will question his absence and find out what a shit father their son is.
atmasabr says:
You are asking permission to enforce a court order that you fought tooth and nail to get, and which, if you did not enforce it, could get your son taken away from you. I want you to think about that for a minute.
OP responded:
I have thought about it. A part of me has asked if I should try to find another compromise but then I think the one I offered should be enough if they wanted to celebrate with my son.
Sometimes I feel bad he doesn't get to have more of a relationship with the rest. The step kids I don't feel badly about and there's zero guilt there. But I know he has grandparents and aunts and uncles and cousins he doesn't see right now either.