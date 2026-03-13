'My ex is engaged to my sister’s in-law. We reconnected at a wedding, she wants to call off her engagement.'

I admitted I still have feelings for her, but I'm also terrified because we’ve already failed twice before and she understands but says she believes in us She texted me the next morning saying she meant every word. No booze, no nostalgia, just facts. She wants to talk again and says she's going to "get her life together."

My mom (who has known her since we were kids) thinks I should just go for it and talk to her, engagement or not. But I'm worried I'm being a complete douche by even entertaining this. I don't want to break a future marriage, or get people hurt because of me. AITA for considering it? Will I ruin her life?