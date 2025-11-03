'My ex-fiancée ghosted me before our wedding. Fifteen years later, she reached out.' UPDATED

I'm conflicted. She won't talk about anything as to why she left. She said it's best to do so in person. The only thing I can tell is from her facebook is a bunch of stuff about her being weak and living a life full of shame and regret and being lonely. This is dumb. She ghosted me and I should wnat nothing to do with her but, damnit i still have feelings for her.. I never stopped thinking about her.

What should I do? Ghost her in return? Call her out? See where this "date" takes us? tl;dr Ex-fiancé DMed me on Facebook wanting to meet up for a "date". I haven't spoken to her in 15+ years.

