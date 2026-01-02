'My ex friends think I'm fatphobic. AITA?'

I said no she had made a day plan for herself so why would I need to invite her to something when she already had a full other itinerary. I had started going out more and more with the one girl, going to things by ourselves. I had my locations on in snap chat so Kay had been watching that.

Kay had sent a huge snap chat about how I was excluding her and she hated me, about how I was leaving her to go with other people and that as roommates we were supposed to stick together. And that she has anxiety and I was supposed to be her support system (something I did not agree to) and she hated me.