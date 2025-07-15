'AITA for thinking my ex-GF should move out after our breakup?'

She did receive a decent amount of money from her grandmother when she passed, but she used most of it to pay for her tuition. I know she was not careless with it, but now she is tapped out and stuck.

I understand that this situation is difficult, and I do not want to see her crash and burn. At the same time, I do not think I should have to keep living with someone who broke up with me.

I have already given her 45 days to figure something out, even though legally I am only required to give her 30. She is now saying she wants to work things out, but to me it feels more like panic and desperation than a real desire to fix the relationship. I do not hate her, but I do not think it is healthy for either of us to keep living in this limbo. So, am I the a*%$ole for expecting her to move out after she broke up with me?