'My ex got my parents in the divorce.'

My parents also did not like that I was moving “so far away.” I remind you, we are talking 45 minutes. It got very ugly after that. My parents got involved and basically sided with my ex husband who lived down the street so they could have full access to them 24/7 (for training purposes).

I sat down with my husband and them at their kitchen table one day and flat out asked them if they were on my side or his and they said “it would be better for us if the kids lived with him.” That was an absolute gut punch.

Obviously, my ex husband did not win in court. The kids primarily stayed with me and things cooled down at least to a low simmer. I tried to forgive my parents, but I really just couldn’t.