'AITA for breaking up with my fiance for being an annoying useless mama's boy?'

When I tried to assert my opinions, she’d say things like, “Oh, honey, this is just how it’s done in our family.” Mike just shrugged it off, saying, “That’s how she is.” The breaking point came when Mary told me I should “delay having kids” because “no one will ever love Mike as much as I do.” I confronted Mike, but he said I was "overreacting."

I told him we needed serious boundaries or I couldn’t do this anymore. His response? “If you can’t handle my mom, how are you supposed to handle being part of the family?” So, I broke up with him. Mary called me “selfish,” his sister said I was “ripping the family apart,” and even Mike’s friends are saying I should’ve compromised. But my friends are 100% on my side. AITA for not trying harder? Or was this doomed from the start?