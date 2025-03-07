'My ex-husband is suddenly interested in co-parenting after 19 years. I won't adapt his parenting style. AITA?'

No controlling attempts would be made and no disrespectful home return times. As soon as we went back to my house, my ex says via text, you better make sure he doesn’t go out tonight (he left his car at his dads so he didn’t have to get bombarded with messages). My son and I talked, I asked him what time did he feel was fair to come home (as we have a new fur baby that I adopted last Saturday who is 1 yr old).

We agreed on 12:30. No demand, no trying to control, just a mutual consideration. He came back at 12:31 lol. His dad was spamming me until he texted, “I’m guessing son is out and you don’t want to tell me.“